The Netherlands' Amersfoort named European City of the Year

By Euronews with EBU

The Netherlands' Amersfoort has been named European City of the Year by the Academy of Urbanism in London. The jury praises Amersfoort for its quality of life, progressive urban planning and innovation while preserving the city's character and heritage.

'European City of the Year' is an international professional award that is awarded based on the layout of a city, the variation in housing types and the connections between neighbourhoods.

The Academy is made up of scientists, politicians and specialists from all over the world in the field of urban and regional development.

In September, a delegation from the Academy visited the city. Amersfoort was assessed, among other things, on its urban development qualities, but also on sustainability and how the city is managed.

According to the jury, Amersfoort receives the prize because the city focuses on the well-being of residents by, among other things, limiting car use and offering a diverse range of affordable and good-quality housing.