More than 30 people injured in explosion at Italian asylum centre

By Euronews with AFP

A video published by the fire brigade shows parts of the two-storey building in San Lorenzo Nuovo, near Viterbo, reduced to rubble after the explosion that occurred shortly before midnight on Friday evening.

Thirty-one people were injured after an explosion, "probably as a result of a gas leak", in a building housing asylum seekers in central Italy, the fire brigade said on Saturday.

The fire brigade said in a statement that there had been an "explosion and partial collapse" of the building, described as a reception centre for asylum seekers, "probably as a result of a gas leak".

After searches overnight, including with the help of dogs, the number of people injured has risen to 31.

One person in a serious condition was taken by helicopter to a Rome hospital and is currently in a coma, according to the Ansa press agency.

Ansa also said the building was made up of mini-apartments housing asylum seekers, mainly men but also women without children.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.