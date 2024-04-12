Video. Search continues over Italian power plant explosion

Divers in northern Italy have recovered the last two bodies of workers killed by an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing the number of confirmed dead to seven, officials said on Friday.

The explosion on Tuesday at the Enel Green Power plant, in northern Bologna province, occurred 40 meters (130 feet) below water level.

Four other workers who were wounded in the massive blast are hospitalised and two are in serious condition, officials said.