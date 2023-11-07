By Euronews with AFP

The latest developments from the Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy rules out wartime elections

“Now is not the time for elections,” Ukraine's president said on Monday, trying to put to rest a growing debate on the issue amid Russia's grinding invasion.

In his daily speech, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Now is the time for defence, for battle, on which the fate of the state and people depends, and not for farce, which only Russia expects from Ukraine. I think this is not the time for elections.”

“We must come together, not divide ourselves, not disperse ourselves in quarrels or other priorities,” he added.

On Friday, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said the Ukrainian president was "weighing the pros and cons" of holding elections.

If Russia had not invaded in February 2022, legislative elections should have taken place this October, following presidential elections in March 2024.

The sun sets over a destroyed building in Izyum, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. Bram Janssen/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The introduction of martial law has suspended these votes.

However, Kyiv now finds itself in a dilemma. Western allies, notably the US, are pressing Ukraine to hold elections. Some commentators argue this is a way of proving the country's democratic credentials in contrast to an increasingly authoritarian Russian state.

Yet, there are many obstacles. Nearly 20% of Ukraine is occupied by Russia, millions of Ukrainians have fled the country, soldiers on the frontline would struggle to vote and such an election could pose security risks.

“There is no room for conflicts”, said Zelenskyy on Monday evening, while calling for the “unity” of his people.

“We all understand that today, in times of war, when the challenges are numerous, it is absolutely irresponsible to introduce the subject of elections in society,” he added.

Wagner fighters training Chechen forces - Kadyrov

The notorious leader of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has said a "large group" of former Wagner mercenaries are training his AKHMAT special forces.

He said AKHMAT, widely considered Kadyrov's private army, would "be joined by fighters who have excellent combat experience and have proven themselves as brave and efficient warriors."

"I am confident that in the upcoming battles they will fully live up to their reputation."

Wagner mercenaries played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, especially the months-long bloody battle for Bakhmut.

However, since their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash after leading a brief mutiny against Moscow in June, the future of the mercenary group has been unclear.

Writing on Telegram, Kadyrov said before his AKHMAT force carried out missions, they needed to "undergo coordination" to "significantly increase their effectiveness" on the frontline.

He said "tactical shooting courses, field medicine, training for snipers, machine gunners, sappers, and artillerymen" were part of an "extensive training programme".

Chechens are fighting on both sides in Ukraine. Those under Kadyrov have reportedly been used to discipline and reportedly even execute dissenting Russian soldiers, as well as intimidate civilians in Ukraine.

However, analyst Harold Chambers previously told Euronews they were "better at social media than fighting", questioning their real combat effectiveness beyond TikTok and Instagram footage.

