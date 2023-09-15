By Euronews with AFP

Ukraine troops capture eastern village

The Ukrainian army announced Friday morning it had recaptured Andriivka, a village on the eastern front some ten kilometres from Bakhmut.

Russian forces suffered "significant" casualties and equipment losses, the Ukrainian General Staff wrote in its daily report.

"During their assault, they [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] liberated Andriivka in the Donetsk region," it said.

Bakhmut, an old salt mining town that now lies in ruins, has witnessed the longest and deadliest battle of the war so far.

It was captured in March by Russian forces, with Wagner mercenaries playing a prominent role in the gruesome fighting.

Civilians evacuated in Kherson region

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday ordered civilians in the Kherson region to evacuate.

The southern region, partly controlled by Russian forces, is regularly bombed by Moscow's army.

“The Kherson Regional Defence Council has decided to compulsorily evacuate families with children from areas under constant enemy fire,” Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops control areas south of the Dnieper River. They withdrew from Kherson city last year, after a lightning advance by Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities in August recommended civilians leave ten areas in the northeastern Kharkiv region, amid a local offensive by Russian forces, though these evacuations were not obligatory.

Governor Prokoudine also indicated Kherson's regional authorities were preparing for "emergency situations" this coming winter for electricity supplies.

Russia carried out a massive bombing campaign on Ukrainian infrastructure last winter, plunging civilians into the cold and dark.

