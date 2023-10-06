By Euronews with AFP

Russia ramping up attacks on critical infrastructure say aid agencies

The International Rescue Committee has warned of a concerning increase in Russian strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of the upcoming winter.

"We are worryingly witnessing an increased number of attacks on critical infrastructure, even in places which had been considered relatively safe to date," said Marysia Zapasnik, IRC’s Ukraine Country Director.

"The previously ruined homes and power grids have not been fully repaired, while intense shelling and deaths caused by landmines and other unexploded ordnance are now a daily reality."

“As temperatures plummet, Ukraine will likely suffer from intensified barrages of missile strikes, and a more widespread destruction," she continued. "The combination of ongoing conflict, destroyed infrastructure, and harsh weather conditions can make life incredibly tough for the people in affected areas."

At least 51 civilians were killed Thursday in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in Groza, eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months.

The attack, which killed a child, happened on the sidelines of a Ukrainian soldier's funeral.

Zelenskyy denounced the attack on the store and cafe in the village of Hroza as a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.”

He urged Western allies to help strengthen Ukraine's air defences, saying that “Russian terror must be stopped.”

Plane of Wagner boss blown up by grenades on board claims Putin

Russia's president claimed on Thursday that the plane crash which killed Yevgeny Prigozhin was caused by a hand grenade denoting.

He suggested the mercenary boss may have also been on drugs.

Notorious Prigozhin died when his private plane crashed on 23 August, two months after he launched an abortive mutiny against the Kremlin.

In his first comments since the crash, Putin suggested the plane was blown up from inside, saying the head of Russia's investigative committee had reported to him a few days ago.

"Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of those killed in the crash," Putin told a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club think-tank in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"There was no external impact on the plane - this is already an established fact," Putin said, challenging Western reports the aircraft was shot down.

Putin did not elaborate on how grenades could go off onboard but implied drugs and alcohol might have been involved.

“Unfortunately, no examination was carried out to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in the blood of the victims,” Putin said.

He said that in searches of Wagner's offices in St. Petersburg, the FSB security service had found 10 billion roubles (€100 million) in cash and 5 kg (11 pounds) of cocaine.

Prigozhin's mutiny was one of the most serious challenges to Putin's rule since coming to power in 1999. His guns for hire briefly captured the southern city of Rostov, a key military hub for Russia's campaign in Ukraine, and marched on Moscow.

It was called off in a secretive deal brokered by Belarus, though Western diplomats say it exposed strains on Russia of the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion that Putin had Prigozhin killed in revenge.

Ukrainian drones intercepted over western Russia - Moscow

Russia claimed to have shot down eight Ukrainian drones in western Russia on Thursday evening, without mentioning any possible damage or injuries.

All were intercepted by Russian air defences over the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Since Kyiv began its counter-offensive in June, Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking its territory with drones or shells on an almost daily basis.

Bar some exceptions, most strikes lack a clear military objective and almost always cause no casualties or damage, especially when they are often intercepted by Russian air defences.

But experts told Euronews in September there were key strategic objectives behind Kyiv's drone war against Russia.