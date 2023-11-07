EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Tackling environmental and economic challenges: the tourism industry is in adapt mode

World Trade Market returns to London
World Trade Market returns to London Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The global travel and tourism industry faces new challenges as it gathers at the annual World Travel Market trade event in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extreme weather events, economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Those are just some of the new headwinds facing the Travel industry today.

At the World Travel Market in London, industry representatives are discussing how their companies are adapting to the changing demands of today and charting their course for 2024 and beyond.

For more, watch the Euronews' Damon Embling report above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Thailand’s ‘floating train’ could be one of the world’s most scenic railway journeys

Northern Lights dazzle across Europe’s skies from Italy to Bulgaria: Why are they so visible?

Snowshoe hiking and husky safaris: 4 sustainable alternatives to a winter ski holiday

World Tourism Organization - (UNWTO) Tourism Travel London