EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Vladimir Putin signs Russia's withdrawal from the treaty banning nuclear tests

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcome ceremony with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov prior to their talks in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 12 October.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a welcome ceremony with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov prior to their talks in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 12 October. Copyright Pavel Bednyakov/Sputnik
By Euronews with AFP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law revoking Russia's ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), against a backdrop of conflict in Ukraine and a crisis with the West.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document, which was published on the official legal information portal, had been approved by the upper house of the Russian parliament at the end of October.

Russia says the aim is to restore parity with the United States, which has signed but never ratified the 1996 treaty, and that it will not resume testing unless Washington does.

More to come.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

The ultimate short guide on living (and surviving) under Putin

Increases in abortion restrictions in Russia spark outrage

Kremlin raffles gifts to ‘strengthen love’ of Putin ahead of election – reports

Vladimir Putin Weapons Russia Nuclear desarmement Russia-Ukraine invasion