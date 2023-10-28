Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins right-wing GB News channel

By Euronews with AFP

GB News, a broadcaster which is no stranger to controversy, says it's proud that the disgraced politician is joining their "family".

The former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to join conservative channel GB News next year, where he will play a "key role" in covering the upcoming British and American elections.

Boris Johnson, 59, resigned his post in the summer of 2022 after a series of scandals, including parties in Downing Street in violation of anti-covid rules.

He joins several figures from the Conservative Party on the channel, which presents itself as a standard bearer for ‘freedom of expression’.

Johnson will present a series of programs which will "expose the power of Great Britain across the world", the channel announced on Friday.

“GB News is a rebel channel with a loyal and growing audience,” said Boris Johnson, adding he was “delighted” at the idea of ​​delivering “his frank opinions on world affairs”.

The channel's editorial director Michael Booker spoke of the channel's "tremendous" pride that Boris Johnson, "the most influential Prime Minister of our generation" and "an incredibly talented journalist", was joining the GB News "family".

After his resignation as an MP in June after an investigation concluded that he had lied to Parliament in his explanations about "partygate", Boris Johnson returned to writing as a columnist for the conservative Daily Mail, in addition to his lucrative speaking activities.

Before devoting himself to politics, as mayor of London and in several governments, Boris Johnson started as a trainee journalist at The Times. He was quickly fired for fabricating quotes.

In 1989 he became the Brussels correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, where he scrutinised European institutions, before becoming a political columnist in London for the conservative daily publication as well as The Spectator magazine.

No stranger to controversy since its launch in June 2021, GB News has been repeatedly singled out by the British media regulator, Ofcom, for breaches of its duty of impartiality.