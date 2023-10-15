NewsWorldGaza The week in pictures: The Israel Hamas war escalates Smoke and fire rise following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Saturday - Copyright Ariel Schalit/The AP By Euronews Published on 15/10/2023 - 09:00 Share this articleCommentsShare this articleFacebookTwitterFlipboardSendRedditMessengerLinkedinVK Some of the most impactful photos from the ongoing Israel Hamas conflict. View Gallery8 PhotosShare this articleComments You might also like Israel readies troops near border as hundreds of thousands in Gaza try to evacuate Israel Hamas war: 1.1m ordered to leave north Gaza as Palestine PM accuses Israel of 'genocide' Watch: Aftermath of strikes in Gaza as missiles continue to fall Hamas Israel The Gaza Strip Gaza attack Gaza City Israel Hamas war