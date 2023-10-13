EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Tension high in East Jerusalem in first Friday prayers since Hamas attack

Police restrict access to Al-Aqsa Mosque
By Valérie Gauriat
Israeli police prevented Palestinians from entering and performing Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of East Jerusalem.

In Muslim communities across the world, worshippers gathered at mosques for the first Friday prayers since Hamas militants attacked Israel.

Security was stepped up in East Jerusalem, where some 2,500 security forces were deployed for Friday prayers in the old city. The number of worshipers heading for the Al Aqsa Mosque was unusually low with activity in the area at a virtual standstill.

Tourists have also deserted the streets. Likewise most of the Jewish inhabitants of the Old City. Security checks are constant say Palestinian residents.  And police are restricting access to the Al Aqsa Mosque.

