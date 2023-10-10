Russian forces are reportedly intensifying their efforts to mine the Robotyne-Verbove area in a bid to block Ukrainian troops on the front lines, away from the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ukrainian authorities say almost a third of the country has been mined since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion last year, leaving six million people at risk of being killed or injured by land mines.
According to the US-based think-tank Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces are now intensifying their efforts to mine the Robotyne-Verbove area in a bid to block Ukrainian troops on the front lines, away from the Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian military bloggers claim that Russian troops are remining previously cleared areas on the Robotyne-Verbove line, south of Orikhiv, hoping to disrupt the movement of heavy Ukrainian cargo and equipment in the area.