Young climate activists join Fridays for Future protest in Rome

The movement founded by Greta Thunberga organized climate strikes in more than 35 Italian cities under the slogan “Climate Resistance”.

Students and activists took to the streets of Rome on Friday to march for 'climate resistance' and protest "the inaction of the Italian government.”

They joined the Fridays For Future climate movement.

“Italy has an important historical responsibility, it is among the seven most powerful economies in the world, so we need to act now”, said Marzio Chirico, spokesperson of Fridays For Future Italy.

Among the participants was Beatrice Fiori, a student and climate activist who thinks that the Italian government is not doing enough for climate justice and other topics such as social inequality.

“This is why we take to the streets, and this is what we want to demand from the Meloni government," she said.

"Enough. We want change and we want to be heard. Now”, she added.

Meanwhile, Thunberg joined other climate activists in a rally outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm.

The demonstrations come ahead of the next UN Climate Change Conference in the United Arab Emirates in November.