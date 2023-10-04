EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

French foreign minister pledges arms for Armenia in visit to Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meet in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct 3, 2023
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meet in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct 3, 2023 Copyright Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
By Euronews with AP, AFP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Catherine Colonna said Armenia needed to be able to defend itself two weeks after Azerbaijani forces invaded Nagorno-Karabakh despite the presence of Russian peacekeepers.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a visit to Armenia, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna says Paris has agreed to deliver military equipment to the small South Caucasus nation.

After visiting ethnic Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, including burns patients injured in a petrol station explosion, the minister pledged military support.

AFP
French foreign minister Catherine Colonna speaking in Yerevan, Armenia, Oct 3 2023AFP

She said: “I would like to publicly state that France has agreed on future contracts with Armenia which will allow the delivery of military equipment to Armenia so that it can ensure its defence. You'll understand that I can't go into more detail at the moment."

In a two-week period, 100,000 Armenians fled the enclave in an exodus prompted by Azerbaijan’s invasion of the contested region. The enclave’s seizure happened despite the presence of Russian peacekeeping forces.

Aziz Karimov/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
An Azerbaijani serviceman on patrol in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023Aziz Karimov/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

The French minister’s visit came on the same day that Azerbaijan announced it had arrested a number of ethnic Armenian political leaders from Nagorno-Karabakh. 

An Azerbaijani news agency reported Arayik Haratyunyan, who led the region until September, had been brought to the Azerbaijan capital. 

Three other key leaders were also detained including former separatist presidents Arkadi Gukasian and Bako Sahakyan, as well as Davit Ishkhanyan, the speaker of the separatist legislature.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Russia has ‘betrayed’ Armenian people by standing aside in Nagorno-Karabakh - Charles Michel

Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control of Nagorno-Karabakh as the Armenian exodus slows to a trickle

The challenges ahead for Armenia after the fall of Nagorno-Karabakh

France Weapons Armenia Nagorno-karabakh Azerbaijan