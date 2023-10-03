EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Breaking news. Reports of a number of fatalities after a bus plunges off bridge in Venice, lands on train tracks

A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people.
A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people. Copyright Valeria Ferraro/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
A bus crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others on Tuesday, authorities said.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

Un’immane tragedia ha colpito questa sera la nostra comunità. Ho disposto da subito il lutto cittadino, in memoria...

Posted by Luigi Brugnaro on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city's mourning" for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

