As Lampedusa commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the sinking of a migrant boat that claimed 368 lives, participants said little has changed to prevent a similar tragedy.

Hundreds gathered on the Italian island, to lay flowers and pay their respects to the victims of one of the Mediterranean's deadliest migrant disasters.

"People continue to die at sea; people continue to make these journeys, that are real journeys of hope," Filippo Mannino, the Mayor of Lampedusa, said. "As I’ve been saying these days, the real challenge for the European Union is to make sure that travelling under these conditions will no longer be a compulsion as it is now.”

During the night of October 3, 2013, the vessel crammed with hundreds of Eritreans, Ethiopians and Somalis capsised and sank as it neared Lampedusa. The victims included women and children, many of whom were trapped in the hull. And only 155 people survived.

