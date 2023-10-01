The week in pictures: Thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh as European leaders discuss migrant crisis

By Euronews with AP

The best photos from across Europe this week.

It was a week in which almost the entire ethnic Armenian population of the Nagorno-Karabakh region fled, following Azerbaijan’s seizing of the enclave last week.

In Greece’s Thessaly region, residents continue to battle the aftermath of devastating floods as Europe saw the last supermoon of 2023.

The United States lost Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female US senator in history, who died at the age of 90 and Scotland beat Romania 84-0 during a match in the ongoing Rugby World Cup in France.