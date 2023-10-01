EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
The week in pictures: Thousands flee Nagorno-Karabakh as European leaders discuss migrant crisis

An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh carries her suitcase to a tent camp after arriving to Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, late on Friday
An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh carries her suitcase to a tent camp after arriving to Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, late on Friday Copyright Vasily Krestyaninov/AP
By Euronews with AP
The best photos from across Europe this week.

It was a week in which almost the entire ethnic Armenian population of the Nagorno-Karabakh region fled, following Azerbaijan’s seizing of the enclave last week.

In Greece’s Thessaly region, residents continue to battle the aftermath of devastating floods as Europe saw the last supermoon of 2023.

The United States lost Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female US senator in history, who died at the age of 90 and Scotland beat Romania 84-0 during a match in the ongoing Rugby World Cup in France.

Spain can help the rest of Europe learn how to tackle the water crisis

