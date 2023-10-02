EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Live. EU Foreign Ministers hold Kyiv press conference

Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell shake hands
Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell shake hands Copyright AP
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The previously anannounced meeting is a show of "unwavering" support for the Ukrainian government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of Europe’s top diplomats gathered Monday in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States over the 19-month-long war.

European Union foreign ministers converged on the Ukrainian capital for an unannounced informal meeting that officials said would review the bloc’s support for Ukraine and discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposed peace formula.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the foreign ministers’ first joint meeting outside EU borders signaled that the 27-nation bloc's support is “unwavering,” and underscored the EU’s commitment to Ukraine.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon, watch on the video player above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

'Historic' meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv to support Ukraine as allies show signs of strain

Ukraine war: Putin marks one year since illegal 'annexation' of Ukrainian regions

EU top foreign policy chief makes surprise visit to Odesa in Ukraine

Diplomacy Josep borrell Kyiv Ukraine war