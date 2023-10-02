By Euronews with AP

The previously anannounced meeting is a show of "unwavering" support for the Ukrainian government.

Some of Europe’s top diplomats gathered Monday in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion, as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States over the 19-month-long war.

European Union foreign ministers converged on the Ukrainian capital for an unannounced informal meeting that officials said would review the bloc’s support for Ukraine and discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposed peace formula.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the foreign ministers’ first joint meeting outside EU borders signaled that the 27-nation bloc's support is “unwavering,” and underscored the EU’s commitment to Ukraine.

