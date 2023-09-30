EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Young Slovakians have their say in crucial election vote

A young girl casts a vote for her mother at a polling station during an early parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
By Euronews
According to recent surveys carried out by polling agencies, only 52% of young people say they are interested in voting.

Voters in Slovakia headed to the polls on Saturday in an early parliamentary election will decide the fate of the EU country's stance over Ukraine.

Both the left-wing Smer and Progressive Slovakia parties scored around 20% backing in the final opinion polls, and with the result too close to call - young people - who make up around half a million voters - could make all the difference.

But according to recent surveys carried out by polling agencies, only 52% of young people say they are interested in voting. That's a 16-point decrease compared to late 2019.

Watch our latest report by Euronews' Attila Magyar in the video player above.

