Behind the scenes at the museum as Michaelangelo's David has a wash and brush up

Face to face with David, restorers care for Michaelangeol's original marble masterpiece, Florence, Italy, September 2023
Face to face with David, restorers care for Michaelangeol's original marble masterpiece, Florence, Italy, September 2023 Copyright Euronews
By Luca Palmara
When the original statue is under wraps, visitors to Florence can find other replicas in the city.

Every day, hundreds of art lovers and tourists gaze in wonder at Michaelangelo’s David, the imposing five-metre-tall sixteenth-century marble statue in Florence.

But at regular intervals, the statue is given a meticulous once over by conservation experts.

The original statue is housed in a museum designed especially for it 150 years ago, the Galleria dell'Accademia.

“The museum was built in the shape of a basilica with an actual apse,” said Cecilie Hollberg, Director, Galleria dell’Accademia.

“Right in the middle, where we would usually see the main altar, we have Michaelangelo’s David.”

Euronews
The statue stood outside until 150 years ago, but is now regularly examined and cleaned. September 2023

And nobody treats Michaelangelo’s embodiment of the sixteenth-century masculine ideal with more reverence than the conservation team. As Luca Palmara discovered when he went behind the scenes at the museum. You can see his full report above.

Share this articleComments

