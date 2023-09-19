Georgia sees spike in gun sales due to the war in Ukraine

By Euronews

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the sale of personal arms to civilians has been steadily increasing in Georgia. Euronews Georgia reporters went to meet with civilians and lawmakers to find out why.

Despite official figures not being available, firearms distributors say that the strong demand is due to an emotional reaction from the public to the Russian invasion and fears that the country could be targeted next.

The authorities are concerned about the spike in weapons purchases. Last August the Georgian parliament passed an amendment tightening firearms legislation.

One example is that a person who owns a hunting rifle would need to submit their weapon for ballistics testing. Government officials say this measure was introduced to increase crime prevention.

For more, watch the full report done by Euronews Georgia in the video above.