Protests after activist defaces icon of Stalin in Georgia

By Euronews with AP

Controversy was sparked by an online video showing paint splattered on an icon of the former Soviet leader in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Demonstrators from the pro-Russian Alt-Info group have gathered outside the home of an activist in Georgia, loudly accusing her of "insulting" a religious icon.

Although it was initially unclear whether Nata Peradze had defaced it herself, she eventually admitted she threw blue paint over the devotional painting in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral.

The religious icon - which was installed in the Georgian capital Tbilisi’s main cathedral - depicts Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. It has drawn opposing reactions in Georgia.

According to local media reports, a former member of Georgia’s parliament, Giorgi Kandelaki, brought public attention to the icon over the weekend, saying it boosted support for Stalin.

Many Georgians have taken offence at the icon, which has exposed the deep-rooted divisions over the former Soviet dictator's legacy.

Stalin was born and raised in the south Caucasian country, though later presided over the USSR, which ruled Georgia from Moscow.

His reign between 1924 and 1953 is notorious for its brutality, violence and mass killings.

The icon was donated to the church in Tbilisi by leaders of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, a right-wing populist party, and has already been in the church for several months.

It depicts scenes from the life of St. Matrona of Moscow, one of them showing Joseph Stalin - a renowned atheist.

Stalin is known to have persecuted religious groups and leaders during his time in power.

The panel has since been cleaned and placed under police surveillance. Authorities in Georgia launched legal proceedings over the vandalism of the icon.