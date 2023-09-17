The week in pictures: Kim Jong Un in Russia as migrants overwhelm Lampedusa & Oktoberfest kicks off

By Euronews with AP

The best photos from across Europe this week.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un began his visit to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin and strengthen the two countries' ties.

The controversial trip came as tens of thousands of climate activists around the world marched, calling for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records.

In Germany, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex launched the 6th Invictus Games and the Euro 2024 football qualifiers kicked off, as Italy beat Ukraine 2-1.