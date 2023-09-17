By Euronews with AP

While in Russia, North Korea's leader met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way back home after concluding a six-day trip to Russia’s Far East.

Kim’s armoured train departed to the sound of the Russian patriotic march song “Farewell of Slavianka” at the end of a farewell ceremony at a railway station in Artyom, a far eastern Russian city about 200 kilometres from the border with North Korea, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported.

A day after inspecting Russia’s nuclear-capable bombers and other advanced weapons, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in a lighter mode on Sunday, touring a university and watching a walrus show at a Russian aquarium.

Since entering Russia last Tuesday, Kim has met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites, triggering outside concerns about an arms alliance between the two isolated nations.

North Korean state media highlighted the predominant focus of Kim’s trip, describing his discussions with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to expand “strategic and tactical coordination” between their countries’ militaries.

US and South Korean officials have said North Korea could provide badly needed munitions for Moscow’s war on Ukraine in exchange for sophisticated Russian weapons technology that would advance Kim’s nuclear ambitions