UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison

A mugshot of recaptured Daniel Abed Khalife and a view of HMP Wandsworth in London where he had escaped from
A mugshot of recaptured Daniel Abed Khalife and a view of HMP Wandsworth in London where he had escaped from Copyright Euronews/Canva/Yui Mok/PA via AP/Metropolitan Police via AP
By Euronews with AP
Daniel Abed Khalife, a former soldier, had escaped from Wandsworth Prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges before he was recaptured on Saturday.

A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.

Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him in Chiswick in west London.

Khalife had escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence.

Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.” 

He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.

London counter-terror police had offered a £20,000 (or about €23,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

