Daniel Khalife, a former soldier and terror suspect, has denied escaping from Wandsworth prison earlier this month after allegedly breaking out of the Category B jail before he was recaptured.

Daniel Khalife went missing from Wandsworth prison, a Category B jail, on the morning of 6 September.

The 21-year-old is said to have been working in the prison’s kitchen when he used bed sheets to attach himself to a food truck which he used to make his getaway.

Khalife was eventually recaptured on 9 September bringing to an end a huge 75-hour manhunt involving thousands of police officers and border officials.

On Thursday, he appeared at the Old Bailey court via video link from Belmarsh prison, a more secure Category A establishment, where he’s resided since his detainment.

Wearing a blue and yellow sweater, Khalife confirmed his name and date of birth and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of escape.

At the time of his alleged getaway, he was on remand at Wandsworth prison awaiting trial.

Khalife stands accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base - a charge both under the Terrorism Act and the Official Secrets Act, which alleges he committed "an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state".

Khalife was discharged from the army in May this year and denies all charges against him. His trial is set for November.