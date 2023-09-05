By Euronews with AFP

This year so far Germany has received the most applications: 30% of the total, almost twice as many as Spain (17%) and France (16%).

Asylum applications registered in EU countries, Norway and Switzerland surged by almost 30% during the first half of 2023, compared with the year before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EU's Asylum Agency said there was a 28% year-on-year increase.

Some 519,000 asylum applications were lodged in these 29 countries between January and the end of June, the agency said, estimating that "on current trends, applications could exceed one million by the end of the year".

The main applications came from Syrians, Afghans, Venezuelans, Turks and Colombians, accounting for 44% of requests in total.

Applications in the first half of the year are at their highest for this time of year since 2015-2016.

During that period, an influx of refugees into Europe in particular sparked by the conflit in Syria saw asylum applications reach 1.3 million in 2015 and 1.2 million in 2016.

This year so far Germany has received the most applications: 30% of the total, almost twice as many as Spain (17%) and France (16%).

The agency points out that, as a result of this increase, many European countries "are under pressure to process applications", and that the number of cases awaiting a decision has risen by 34% compared to 2022.

Some 41% of applications at first instance have received a positive response.

In addition, some 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion are currently benefiting from temporary protection in the EU.