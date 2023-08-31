EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Poles voting in October's general election will face referendum questions on migration too

Politicians in the Polish parliament
Politicians in the Polish parliament Copyright Czarek Sokolowski/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Magdalena Chodownik
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
facebookFacebookfacebooktwitterTwittertwitterflipboardFlipboardflipboardsendSendsendredditRedditredditmessengerMessengermessengerlinkedinLinkedinlinkedinvkVKvk
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Civic groups and the centre-right opposition have attacked the idea of a referendum, which they say is a ruse to focus the general election campaign on the ruling Law and Justice party's key issues.

Polish voters will be asked to complete a controversial four-question referendum on the same day as they vote in the country’s general election on 15 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The referendum was put forward by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party, which is seeking an unprecedented third term in office. The Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, voted in favour of the referendum.

Donald Tusk’s centre-right Civic Platform party has condemned the referendum and said it was simply a ruse to focus voters’ attention on the ruling party’s main campaign issues rather than on its record in government.

Euronews
Poles going to the polls on October 15 will also answer four referendum questions.Euronews

Voters will be asked to say if they want to see: the retirement age raised; foreign entities allowed to buy state assets; the border fence with Belarus removed; and easier rules on the processing of migrants.

Watch Magdalena Chodownik’s TV report to see what politicians and civic groups are saying about the referendum.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Tough talk in Poland's election may not be enough to win votes

Poland to hold referendum on accepting migrants as part of EU scheme

Polish government plans referendum on rejecting 'thousands of illegal immigrants'

Referendum Poland Immigration