By Magdalena Chodownik

Civic groups and the centre-right opposition have attacked the idea of a referendum, which they say is a ruse to focus the general election campaign on the ruling Law and Justice party's key issues.

Polish voters will be asked to complete a controversial four-question referendum on the same day as they vote in the country’s general election on 15 October.

The referendum was put forward by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party, which is seeking an unprecedented third term in office. The Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, voted in favour of the referendum.

Donald Tusk’s centre-right Civic Platform party has condemned the referendum and said it was simply a ruse to focus voters’ attention on the ruling party’s main campaign issues rather than on its record in government.

Voters will be asked to say if they want to see: the retirement age raised; foreign entities allowed to buy state assets; the border fence with Belarus removed; and easier rules on the processing of migrants.

