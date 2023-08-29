By Euronews with AFP, AP

The world's biggest carmaker is investigating the cause of a computer system failure which saw the closure of 12 of it's 14 factories in Japan, but says a cyberattack is unlikely

Toyota Motor has been forced to halt operations at 12 of its 14 factories in Japan due to a system failure affecting production of Toyota and Lexus cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The glitch leaves Japan's largest carmaker unable to process orders for parts.

The automaker is looking into the cause but says a cyberattack is unlikely.

Investors started selling after the news broke, and the company's shares were down 0.8% at one point during early trading.

The shutdown comes after a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts stalled production in Asian nations impacted by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortage of computer chips had only recently started to ease for Japan’s top carmaker, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid, Lexus luxury brand.