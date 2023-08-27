Latest SpaceX crew successfully docked at International Space Station

By Euronews with EFE

The latest SpaceX crew-7 mission successfully docked at the International Space Station on Sunday. Aboard the Dragon Endurance spacecraft, were four astronauts representing four different countries.

Live streaming from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral, NASA confirmed the successful arrival of the latest crew-7 mission on board the orbiting laboratory. After liftoff early Saturday morning, NASA confirmed the journey to the ISS took around 30 hours.

The Crew-7 mission, the seventh manned mission to the ISS by NASA and SpaceX, is commanded by astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, selected by NASA in 2017, and Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA), who is the first Danish astronaut in history.

In addition, astronauts Satoshi Furukawa from Japan's JAXA and Konstantin Borisov from Russia's Roscosmos were also on board.

They will begin a six-month stint in Space and are set to carry out around 30 scientific experiments.

Crew-7 will join the ISS Expedition 69 crew of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg and Frank Rubio, as well as United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev.

Currently, there are 11 crew members onboard the station. However, the Crew-6 members (Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi and Fedyaev) are set to return to Earth in a few days.