By Euronews with AFP, AP

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and docked at the station three hours later.

One American and two Russians entered the International Space Station on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and docked at the station three hours later.

"It's incredible to be here," NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara said.

"The only thing better than seeing the Earth for the first time and seeing space station for the first time was coming through the hatch and seeing all these guys here."

O’Hara will spend six months there while Kononenko and Chub will spend a year.

Watch the full video in the player above.