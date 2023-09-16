EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
An astronaut and two cosmonauts arrive at the International Space Station

Mission 69 heads to the international space station. Sept 15, 2023
Mission 69 heads to the international space station. Sept 15, 2023
By Euronews with AFP, AP
NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and docked at the station three hours later.

One American and two Russians entered the International Space Station on Friday.

"It's incredible to be here," NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara said.

"The only thing better than seeing the Earth for the first time and seeing space station for the first time was coming through the hatch and seeing all these guys here."

O’Hara will spend six months there while Kononenko and Chub will spend a year.

