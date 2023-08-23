India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has landed on the moon, making the country the fourth nation ever to accomplish such a feat.

A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6.04 local time in India, sparking cheers and applause among the space scientists watching in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru. It was India's second attempt in four years to join the US, the Soviet Union and China in achieving the landmark.

India unexpectedly got into a race with Russia, which had planned to land its Luna-25 spacecraft in the same lunar region on Monday. But Luna-25 crashed into the moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years.

Russia's head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.

The highly anticipated Indian moon landing will be watched as people crowd around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and homes. Thousands prayed Tuesday for the success of the mission with oil lamps on the river banks, temples and religious places, including the holy city of Varanasi in northern India.

India's Chandrayaan-3 - “moon craft” in Sanskrit - took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India on 14 July, heading for the far side of the moon.

The mission follows a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface to conduct scientific experiments.