By Euronews with AFP

57 people were injured and 10 are in critical condition. Authorities say eight residential properties were destroyed in the blasts and another 11 suffered damages.

Romanian authorities announced that two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) station 30 kilometres from Bucharest, Romania, Saturday night killed at least two people and injured dozens more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-nine firefighters who responded to the first explosion at the facility in Crevedia, north of the capital, were injured when a second explosion occurred.

According to Raed Arafat, Romania's State Secretary for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 41 people suffered burns and were taken to hospital while four others had to be moved to Italy and Belgium: "We have transferred two firefighters and two civilians abroad (for treatment) and others will follow".

Authorities have yet to announce the cause of the explosions but the facility was subject to a closure order for reasons that remain unclear.

According to local media, the station was running despite the order. Two of the 10,000-litre fuel tanks on site were full.

More than 20 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and 3,000 residents within an 800-metre radius were evacuated, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said in a statement.

The emergency department warned that there's still the risk of more explosions, as at least one tanker is still in the area.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis lamented the "tragedy" on Facebook and has called for an investigation.