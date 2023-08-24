By Euronews with AP

Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the ten people who were aboard the jet, including mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on the plane crash that killed top leaders of the Wagner mercenary group. Speaking at the Kremlin, Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the ten people aboard the jet, including mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who he described as a "talented man" with a "difficult destiny."

Putin made the remarks on Thursday while speaking with the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine’s partially-occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, in a televised interview.

Putin also pledged to investigate the causes of the crash, which took place shortly after the plane took off from Moscow airport on Wednesday.