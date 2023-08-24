By Joshua Askew
Share this articleComments
Follow the latest updates on the apparent death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash on Wednesday evening.
08:41
What we know so far
- Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in a plane crash north of Moscow
- 10 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, including seven passengers and three crew
- Speculation is rife over the incident. Russian state media say the aircraft caught fire on hitting the ground. But the Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone claims it was shot down by the Russian military
- An investigation has begun into the cause of the crash
- Neither the Kremlin nor Russian Ministry of Defence have commented on apparent Prigozhin's death
- Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, marching on Moscow, which Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced as "treason" at the time
08:48
Putin involved, suggests US president
Joe Biden has strongly hinted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in the reported death of f Yevgeny Prigozhin.
“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” the US president said. “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer.”