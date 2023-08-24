EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Live. Kremlin tight-lipped about Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's reported death

A man places flowers at an informal memorial next to the former 'PMC Wagner Centre' in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Copyright Dmitri Lovetsky/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Joshua Askew
Follow the latest updates on the apparent death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash on Wednesday evening.

08:41

What we know so far

  • Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is believed to have been killed in a plane crash north of Moscow 
  • 10 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, including seven passengers and three crew
  • Speculation is rife over the incident. Russian state media say the aircraft caught fire on hitting the ground. But the Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone claims it was shot down by the Russian military
  • An investigation has begun into the cause of the crash 
  • Neither the Kremlin nor Russian Ministry of Defence have commented on apparent Prigozhin's death
  • Prigozhin led an armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, marching on Moscow, which Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced as "treason" at the time
08:48

Putin involved, suggests US president 

Joe Biden has strongly hinted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was involved in the reported death of f Yevgeny Prigozhin. 

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” the US president said. “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer.”

08:43

