Poland: Heat warning as temperatures set to exceed 30°C

Forecast models indicate that a heatwave will persist across much of Poland through this week, with temperatures reaching 30 °C across much of the country.

The Polish Government Security Center has issued a heat warning as temperatures in many places in Poland may exceed 30 degrees Celsius.

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management warns against heat in the southeastern and central parts of the country.

A second-level warning on a three-point scale was issued for the Mazowieckie, Świętokrzyskie, Łódzkie and Śląskie provinces, as well as for some districts in the Lubelskie, Podkarpackie, Małopolskie and Opolskie provinces.

Forecasters predict that the maximum temperature will be from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, and in the following days from 30 to 34 degrees.

High-risk groups and government advice

The extended period of oppressive heat and dry conditions may produce ideal circumstances for wildfire growth throughout many parts of the country.

Heatwaves also pose a threat to vulnerable groups - such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory illnesses - due to the increased possibility of heat stroke or heat exhaustion during prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

The government has advised to remain indoors with air conditioning when possible.

If outdoor activities are necessary, frequently rest in shaded areas and avoid activity during the hottest times of the day. Stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, avoid alcoholic beverages, which are dehydrating, and drink water that is bottled or has been boiled.