Kyiv says two waves of attack drones and Kalibr missiles were fired towards the centre of Odesa, but all were intercepted by air defence systems.

Ukraine's air defence systems thwarted Russian missile and drone attacks on the southern Odessa region overnight from Sunday to Monday, although three people were injured, the Ukrainian army said.

"The enemy attacked the Odessa region three times during the night, (using) two waves of attack drones, a total of 15 (drones), and 8 missiles" of the Kalibr type, the Operational Command said Ukrainian for the south of the country on Telegram, adding that all attacks were foiled by air defenses.

According to the Kyiv army, the dormitory of a training establishment, as well as a store, were damaged by debris resulting from the destruction of missiles "directed towards the center of Odessa".

“Three supermarket employees were injured” according to initial information and received medical assistance, the Command said.

Windows, balconies of several buildings, as well as cars parked nearby were also damaged by the "shock wave" and two fires broke out, the army said.

In photos and videos posted on Telegram by the army, firefighters try to extinguish the high flames igniting what appears to be a store from which escapes a large plume of smoke.

The number of attacks in the Black Sea has increased on both sides in recent weeks.

The Russian army has repeatedly struck the port city of Odesa but also the river ports of Izmail and Reni, attacks denounced by Kyiv as a means of hindering its exports.

Baby among seven killed in Kherson attack

Seven people – including a 23-day-old baby girl – were killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Sunday, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said.

Artillery shelling in the village of Shiroka Balka, on the banks of the Dnieper River killed a family: a husband, wife, 12-year-old boy and 23-day-old girl, and another resident.

Two men were killed in the neighboring village of Stanislav, where a woman was also wounded.

The attack on Kherson province followed Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar's comments on Saturday attempting to quell rumors that Ukrainian forces had landed on the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

"Again, the expert hype around the left bank in the Kherson region began. There are no reasons for excitement," she said.

Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday that three people had been wounded in Russian attacks on the province on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces make progress in the south

Elsewhere, Ukrainian military officials said Saturday evening that Kyiv’s forces had made progress in the south, claiming some success near a key village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories.

Ukraine’s General Staff said they had “partial success” around the tactically important Robotyne area in the Zaporizhzhia region, a key Russian stronghold that Ukraine needs to retake in order to continue pushing south towards Melitopol.

“There are liberated territories. The defense forces are working,” General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukraine’s southern forces, said of the southern front.

Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded nearly 18 months ago.

Ukrainian troops have made only incremental gains since launching a counteroffensive in early June.

Thousands of Russians evacuated after floods in Far East

Emergency service workers give assistance in a flooded village in Primorye region, Russia's Far East after heavy downpours flooded villages Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, according to emergency officials.

The heavy downpours that flooded villages in the region were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas over the weekend, according to Russian state media.

“More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram.

Over 4,300 residential buildings were flooded and 28 settlements cut off by floodwaters, with 16 of the region’s districts affected.

On Friday, local officials said that downpours had already caused floods in seven districts and killed at least three people — a woman and two children, ages 10 and 12.

The rain was from the remnants of Typhoon Khanun, which earlier battered Japan and the Korean Peninsula.