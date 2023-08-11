EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Zelenskyy advisor says Ukraine "optimistic" about counteroffensive

Anelise Borges interviews Mykhailo Podolyak
Anelise Borges interviews Mykhailo Podolyak Copyright euronews
By Euronews
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, says its unrealistic to expect Russia's army to be destroyed in a matter of days.

One of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s main advisors, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Ukraine is “very optimistic” about what is happening on the frontline of its counteroffensive against Russia.

When you’ve been afraid of the Russian army for 20 years, saying it’s the world’s second army, then expect that it can be destroyed in a matter of days. That seems a little strange to us. In reality, this war will take some time.
Mykhailo Podolyak
Advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Speaking to Euronews’ Anelise Borges from Kyiv, he insisted that Ukrainian forces are “gradually moving forward”, but said the West must continue to support its efforts.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

