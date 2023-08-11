EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
War in Ukraine: footage shows Wagner troops still in Belarus

Belarusian soldier of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and a mercenary fighter from Wagner private military company attend weeklong maneuvers.
Belarusian soldier of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and a mercenary fighter from Wagner private military company attend weeklong maneuvers. Copyright AP Photo/ МО Беларуси
By Euronews
Ukrainian sources continue to report expanding Wagner activity in the Brest region, and a Wagner-affiliated source posted footage showing that Wagner instructors continue to train Belarusian military personnel.

The Wagner Group continues to maintain a presence at facilities in Belarus and the status of its rumoured withdrawal to Russia remains unclear, according to the Institute for the Study of War in its latest update.

Satellite imagery showed a significant number of vehicles at the Wagner camp and may even indicate that more vehicles have arrived at the base.

For more information, watch Sasha Vakulina's full video report above.

