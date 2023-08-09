French authorities say 11 adults are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that “early this morning, a fire broke out in a facility for disabled people" in the small town of Wintzenheim, close to the border with Germany.

"Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department ... several casualties are reported,” he said. Rescue operations were still ongoing.

The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 am. in private accommodation in Wintzenheim. Seventeen people were evacuated, including one person sent to hospital in a “relative emergency."

Eleven people from the group of adults, who usually live in the city of Nancy, in eastern France, are still missing, the statement said.

“The building was being used ... for their vacation,” the statement said.

The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines, and four ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilised.

The fire was quickly brought under control, the statement said.