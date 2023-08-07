Russia retaliates against Ukraine for tanker attack

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Russia unleashed a torrent of strikes across parts of Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least six people.

Ukraine's air force said Moscow launched 70 missiles and drones, as it followed through on a promise to retaliate for an attack on a Russian tanker.

Three waves of missiles, fired from aircraft over the Caspian Sea, rained down on the Starokostiantyniv area, damaging several buildings and igniting a fire at a warehouse, according to Serhiy Tyurin, deputy head of Ukraine’s Khmelnytsky region military administration.

The strike may have been intended for the city’s airfield, officials claimed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the facilities of aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich in the Zaporizhzhia region were also attacked.

Moscow's deadly bombardment followed a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday. Ukraine also struck a major Russian port with drones earlier the same day.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned what she called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on a civilian vessel.

“There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished,” she posted on the Telegram messaging app.