EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Pope calls for action on migrant deaths calling the Mediterranean 'a cemetery'

Pope Francis meets the journalists during a press conference aboard the aeroplane directed to Rome, at the end of the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Pope Francis meets the journalists during a press conference aboard the aeroplane directed to Rome, at the end of the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Copyright Maurizio Brambatti/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews Digital  with AP, AFP, EVN

Pope Francis calls for action to save the lives of migrants who perish in the Mediterranean, or the deserts of North Africa, trying to reach Europe

Pope Francis has expressed his concerns for the welfare of migrants trying to reach Europe, saying the seas of the Mediterranean and the deserts of North Africa have become ‘cemeteries’ for them.

The Pope was speaking to journalists on his flight home from Portugal where he had held a mass for 1.5 million people to mark World Youth Day.

He told reporters the migration issue would be discussed thoroughly when the Diocese of Marseille holds its Mediterranean Meetings event from 18 to 24 September. Pope Francis will participate in some of the meetings in September where senior clerics and politicians will discuss economic equality, migration and climate change.

The remarks come two weeks after the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics called on global leaders to help migrants stranded in the deserts of North Africa, and also recalled extreme climate events and the need to address global warming.

You might also like

Pope Francis ends Portugal trip with mass in front of 1.5 million worshippers

Pope Francis lashes out at Portugal’s Catholic hierarchy for ignoring clergy sexual abuse

Libya jails human traffickers over migrant deaths in the Mediterranean Sea

Economic migrants African migrants Pope francis