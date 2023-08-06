The final day saw contenders in the under and over 100kg categories take home gold after an exciting three days of the competition in Hungary.

The Judo Masters competition comes to an end in Budapest, Hungary. For day 3 of the competition, the heavyweight categories took centre stage and battled to be crowned champions.

In -90kg Olympic Champion Bekauri faced off against his compatriot Maisuradze and despite a tough fight, managed to take a tactical victory over the Georgian World Champion, crowning Bekauri as a double Masters Champion.

IJF President Marius Vizer awarded the medals.

At -78kg, World Champion Inbar Lanir of Israel was on fire all day, ending her contests quickly and efficiently.

In the final, it was no different - claiming the gold medal in under one minute against Malonga of France. Lanir now boasts her first Masters title, an impressive accolade to add to her collection.

IJF Executive Committee Member & IOC Member Yasuhiro Yamashita awarded the medals.

“I’m a quarter Hungarian and I have family here, it feels like a second home and it’s really nice being here and the atmosphere is great and everyone is so nice so I’m always happy to come to Budapest,” said Lanir.

The -100kg category saw Uzbek former World Champion Turoboyev take on Israel’s Paltchik. A clever change of direction scored a second waza-ari for Turoboyev to the joy of his fans. The first Masters gold for Uzbekistan in over 10 years.

The medals were awarded by IJF Vice President Carlos Zegarra.

“When I won the World Championships medal in Tashkent I cried a lot on the stage, showing tears of happiness. After eight months I’ve won the Masters, it’s the same type of moment, it’s a really happy moment for me to celebrate here in Hungary,” said Turoboyev.

Final Temur Rakhimov (TJK) vs Martti Puumalainen (FIN). IJF

France’s Romane Dicko also attacked hard and won the gold with her tactical judo.

IJF EC Member & China Deputy Sport Minister Zhou Jinqiang awarded the medals.

At +100kg, Finland’s Martti Puumalainen was in the best form of his life. He defeated everyone on his route to the gold medal and earned his Masters title.

IJF Vice President Laszlo Toth awarded the medals.

Shohei Ono, double Olympic and triple World Champion, attended. An inspiration whose presence in Hungary promoted judo and inspired new generations.