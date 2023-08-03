By Euronews with AFP

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defences intercepted more than a dozen drones launched at Kyiv overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, according to a military official.

Ukrainian forces "detected and destroyed nearly 15 aerial targets", said the head of the capital's military administration, Sergey Popko.

He wrote on Telegram they were Iranian-made "Shahed" (Martyr) drones, which are built using stolen Western technology, as revealed by Conflict Armament Research, a UK-based organisation.

It was the 820th air alert in Kyiv since Russia invaded last February, said Popko. The attempted assault lasted three hours.

"According to the information available at the moment, there were no casualties or damage in the capital," he added.

The night before Ukraine's army said it shot down more than 10 drone drones bound for the capital, with falling debris causing minor damage to buildings.

In July, Dr Jade McGlynn, Research Fellow in War Studies at King's College London, told Euronews Russia was deliberate "terror bombing" civilians in a bid to "break their will" to fight.

She expressed doubts this strategy would work, however, suggesting it could in fact steel public resistance.

Russia denounces Ukrainian 'terrorist attack' on capital

Russia said on Thursday it had shot down six Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, amid a rise in tit-for-tat attacks on the capital.

Russian forces "prevented overnight an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with drones over the Kaluga region", some 180 km southwest of Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Kaluga governor Vyacheslav Chapcha wrote on Telegram the drones were intercepted over his region and that this was not their target.

The incident did not cause "victims or damage", added the Defence Ministry.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory have multiplied in recent weeks, often hitting Moscow and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

On Tuesday, a Ukrainian drone struck a building in Moscow's business district, already hit in a similar attack over the weekend. It caused minor surface damage.