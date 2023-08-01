Women's World Cup: Neatherlands beat Vietnam 7-0 as US avoid upset

By Euronews with AP

The Dutch women put seven goals past the Vietnamese, while the US women's team just barely avoid the biggest upset in tournament history.

The Netherlands scored four times in a torrid 15-minute first-half stretch, overwhelming Vietnam 7-0 in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday and sealing first place in Group E.

The Dutch went into the match in second place on goal differential behind the United States. But the blowout win combined with the Americans’ 0-0 draw with Portugal made the Netherlands the group winner. The US advanced in second place.

The Netherlands dominated almost from the start. Lieke Martens chipped a shot into the net in the eighth minute over Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to get the scoring started. Then the rout was on, as goals from three other Dutch players quickly followed.

Esmee Brugts scored one in the flurry on a curling ball from outside the penalty area in the 18th minute, then got another from nearly the same spot in the second half. Jill Roord also scored two.

Netherlands will advance to the round of 16 for its third time in tournament history, which includes the 2019 final.

Netherlands' first opponent in the knockout round will be determined by the last games in Group G on Wednesday. Sweden currently leads that group, followed by second-place Italy. The Netherlands will face the second-place team.

The US slip past Portugal after being booed by fans

Portugal's goalkeeper Ines Pereira gestures during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States. Andrew Cornaga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Reigning champions United States came an inch short of Women's World Cup elimination, but Portugal's late near-miss helped the Americans avoid the biggest upset in tournament history.

The Americans slipped through to the knockout round Tuesday despite a listless, uninspiring 0-0 draw against Portugal. The US won only one game in group play for the first time in tournament history.

In a hold-your-breath moment, the Americans came an inch away from elimination when Ana Capeta nearly scored in stoppage for Portugal. Her shot hit the right post and the Americans preserved the draw.

The tie was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round. The US looked shaky at best in a game the Americans were expected to win.

The Americans, the most successful team ever at the World Cup with four titles, have never been eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup.

With its decisive victory over Vietnam, the Netherlands heads to Sydney to face the second-place team from Group G, which includes Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina. The United States plays the group's top team.

