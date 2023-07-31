By Euronews with AP

Japan netted three out of three before the half-time mark; while Zambia beat Costa Rica and break Women's World Cup history.

Spain overpowered by Japan in 4-0 loss

Japan scored three times from lightning breaks in the first half, once in the second, and defended resolutely to trounce Spain 4-0 on Monday and top Group C at the Women's World Cup.

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice, Riko Ueki scored once and both were instrumental in each other's goals as Japan switched swiftly from defence to counter-attack and scored from its only three attempts on goal before half-time.

Mina Tanaka came off the bench to score the last in the 82nd minute as Japan, with only 22% of possession, turned on a counter-attacking master class in front of 21,000 fans. Tanaka made her way inside the box, tricked the defenders and blasted the ball into the top corner. A wonder goal.

Spain's Mariona Caldentey reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday. John Cowpland/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Both teams had already clinched places in the round of 16, Japan for the fourth World Cup in succession, Spain for the second.

Golden Ball winner Alexia Putellas' Spain had an overwhelming majority of possession in the half; by the 25-minute mark it had enjoyed 68% and had more than 230 completed passes to Japan's 43. But it was timid, reluctant to go forward and played mostly around the middle of the field, keeping the ball on the ground in the face of the wind. Japan's four goals came from only five attempts.

Japan were a surprise winner of the World Cup in 2011 and runners-up to the United States in 2015. With 12 goals from three group matches this time, they again loom as a title contender.

They now will play Group A runner-up Norway on Saturday in the round of 16 and Spain will play Group A winner Switzerland.

Zambia earns first Women's World Cup win

Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal against Costa Rica. Juan Mendez/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Lushomo Mweemba scored the fastest goal at this year’s Women’s World Cup, and Barbra Banda added the 1,000th goal in tournament history, as tournament newcomer Zambia earned its first ever win with a 3-1 victory Costa Rica on Monday.

The victory sent Zambia home from its first World Cup on an emotional high. Both teams had already been eliminated from the knockout stage before the match.

