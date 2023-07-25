Sarina Bolden's goal proved decisive in their 1-0 win over New Zealand, spoiling the party for the co-hosts.

The Philippines made history at their first Women’s World Cup with their first goal and first win Tuesday, holding on under pressure to upset co-hosts New Zealand.

The Football Ferns themselves had only five days earlier celebrated their first win ever in the tournament against former champions Norway.

Sarina Bolden shocked the Wellington crowd with the match-winning goal in the 24th minute.

This result leaves Norway bottom of the group after they were held to a frustrating draw by current group leaders Switzerland.

Caicedo shines for Colombia

Elsewhere in Group H, Colombia got their campaign off to the perfect start with a victory over South Korea in Sydney.

Catalina Usme opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before 18-year-old Linda Caicedo doubled the lead, securing a 2-0 win.

The win puts Colombia in second place behind Germany and South Korea follow in third. Colombia play the group leaders next, while South Korea will face bottom-of-the-group Morocco on matchday 2.

Tomorrow's matches

In Tuesday's fixtures, Group C leaders Japan and Costa Rica meet in Dunedin New Zealand. Spain meanwhile play Zambia in Auckland.

Both Japan and Spain are in pole position for qualification after victories in their opening group game. A win for either team will secure a spot in the last-16.

Back in Australia, Group B's only match on Tuesday sees the Republic of Ireland and Canada face off in Perth.