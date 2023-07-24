Max Verstappen wins seventh race in a row at Hungarian Grand Prix

By Euronews with AP

The dutch F1 champion the won Hungarian GP to extend his overall lead and give Red Bull a record 12th straight win.

Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back.

Red Bull’s 12th straight win, including the final race of 2022, broke McLaren’s record for consecutive team wins set in 1988.

“People forget how hard it is to win 12 in a row, even when you have the fastest car,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time."

Verstappen is cruising toward a third straight F1 title. His ninth victory overall - complete with another bonus point for the fastest lap - means the 25-year-old Dutchman already leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points after just 11 races.

McLaren driver Lando Norris finished second for the second-straight race and Perez was third for a much-needed second podium in six races.