Verstappen breaks Red Bull win record at Monaco Grand Prix

By Euronews with AP

The Dutchman secured his 39th win for the team, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's record number of victories.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.

Verstappen’s wins have all been with Red Bull since his debut for the team at the Spanish GP in 2016 when he became the youngest F1 winner at just 18 years of age.

First place, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium with second place, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain.

Seven years and two world championships later, the Dutchman set a team record for wins as he passed former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s previous tally of 38 victories when he won four straight titles in a row from 2010-13.

Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was a season's best second for Aston Martin as he collected a fifth podium in six races, albeit 28 seconds behind Verstappen, while Frenchman Esteban Ocon secured third place and a rare podium for Alpine.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France jumps off his car as he celebrates after placing third during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth for Mercedes and picked up a point for fastest lap. His teammate George Russell was fifth, having earlier almost slammed into Perez as visibility worsened. A serious crash was somehow avoided in a hectic few minutes before the rain eased off.

Alonso is third in the standings and closed the gap on Perez to 12 points. The 41-year-old's podium was his 103rd in F1, while Ocon grabbed his third.

Red Bull has won all the races so far and leads the manfacturers' rankings with 249 points.