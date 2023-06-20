By Euronews

Ukrainian forces made territorial gains on Monday as Kyiv continues to push its counteroffensive, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian war bloggers have reported that Ukrainian troops continued attacks northwest, northeast, and southwest of Bakhmut. They claim that Ukrainian forces have advanced northeast of Bakhmut and Kyiv has conducted additional attacks near Berkhivka, Yahidne and Klishchiivka.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar announced that over the past week, forces in the Tavrisk direction have liberated 113 square kilometres of territory, including eight settlements in western Donetsk and western Zaporizhzhia regions.

